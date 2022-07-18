Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

If you're heading out the door, you might want to grab a mask.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise.

Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities.

Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is set to decide if masks are to be required in the courtroom.

Douglas County is also revisiting its COVID safety procedures and requiring masks. Everyone must wear them in public areas of the courthouse, with no exceptions.

11Alive has reached out to several other counties in the area to see if they will be reinstating any mask requirements.