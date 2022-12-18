Bond denied for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer was denied bond on Sunday.

Gwinnett County Police said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.

Abdulkadir was taken back to Gwinnett County Police headquarters and booked into the detention center, according to Gwinnett Police.

In a news conference, Gwinnett Police said they worked with ATF, U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Scott Riner, who had worked with the corrections department for 10 years, was shot and killed outside the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Dec. 13.

It happened just before 6:20 a.m. as he was on his way to work. The suspect, who police say is Abdulkadir, ran away.

Initially, investigators believed Riner had been in some sort of confrontation with Abdulkadir, but in a media update on Friday, investigators said a dispute may have not happened and they continue to look into the circumstances of the shooting.

The corrections center, located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville, is for people serving a sentence as opposed to people at a jail who are generally waiting to be sentenced. The Gwinnett County Department of Corrections is a separate agency, not part of either the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office or the Gwinnett County Police Department.