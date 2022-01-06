DeKalb County Schools identifies more than 1,400 maintenance problems at 16 high schools

Maintenance repairs at the schools include replacing lights, touching up paint, roof patching, repairing bathroom stalls and more.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is working to resolve more than 1,000 maintenance problems at some of its high schools.

According to a district spokesperson on Tuesday, the district has identified 1,455 maintenance issues at 16 of its high schools.

Maintenance repairs at the schools include replacing lights, touching up paint, roof patching, repairing bathroom stalls and more.

"The goal is to have issues resolved by the first day of school," the spokesperson said.

There is currently not a budget for the repairs, as they're being done by DeKalb County School employees, the spokesperson said

DeKalb County Schools has been in the spotlight for several months after a group of Druid Hills High School students exposed toxic conditions including mold, crumbling ceilings and a sewage leak at the school. Last week, the DeKalb County School Board unanimously approved a resolution to renovate Druid Hills High School. The renovations are estimated at $50 million.

More DeKalb County students have come forward about the alarming conditions at their education facilities. Hundreds of pages of reports document crumbling buildings and worsening conditions after a district-wide assessment in 2020.

After video of the conditions at Druid Hills High School emerged, the state school superintendent wrote a scathing letter. A day later, a change in DeKalb County School superintendents was made.

In May, the Georgia Department of Education hired an adviser to work on the "systemic operations issues" within DeKalb County Schools. Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease is assessing the district's current operations in order to make recommendations and monitor the progress for changes. She began working with the DCSD on June 1.