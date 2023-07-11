Alleged killer of pregnant girlfriend, whose baby was delivered prematurely and later died, due in court

Shaniyah Rodriguez, died after being shot on Feb. 2 at the Brannon Hill condo complex.

A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, and whose child also died after being delivered prematurely, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Shaniyah Rodriguez died after being shot on Feb. 2 at the Brannon Hills condo complex. When DeKalb County Police arrived at the scene that morning, they discovered that Shaniyah, who was eight months pregnant at the time, had been shot in the head. She passed away at the hospital, but doctors were able to deliver her baby during an emergency C-section.

In late February, DeKalb Police arrested 22-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats in connection with the deadly shooting. Shaniyah was dating Haithcoats and was pregnant with his child, according to police.

After battling to survive for four months, baby Millanni died in June.