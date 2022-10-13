Dr. Jill Biden to attend Stacey Abrams event

She will be visiting Fort Benning and Atlanta on Friday, the White House announced.

ATLANTA — The First Lady is visiting the Peach State.

Dr. Jill Biden will visit service members at Fort Benning Friday morning, according to the White House. She is scheduled to visit those in basic training and host a roundtable with military families as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative that she helped jumpstart during her time as Second Lady under the Obama Administration.

Later in the evening, the First Lady is scheduled to attend a political event with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta. Her visit comes a few days shy of early voting in Georgia. She's then traveling to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following the Abrams' event, her office said.

Dr. Biden most recently paid a visit to the University of Georgia in July along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. However, Friday evening will be the first time she's publicly attending a political event supporting Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate during this election cycle. It will mark the first surrogate from the Biden Administration to stump in the reliably red state.

Abrams did not attend President Biden's speech on voting rights in Georgia in January. Her team cited a scheduling conflict at the time. She is currently trailing the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls. Numbers show the race is close.

