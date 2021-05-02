Family and friends remember van crash victim and others killed

Normisha Monroe was one of six people from a sober living facility, 'We Are Living Proof,' killed in a van crash last Saturday near the I-85 and I-985 split.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday night, family of Normisha Monroe celebrated her life.

Monroe was one of six people from a sober living facility, “We Are Living Proof”, killed in a van crash last Saturday near the I-85 and I-985 split.

The van was carrying 16 people total.

People who knew Monroe best knew her as “Mimi”.

“She was the life of the party,” said Tamika Gooden, Monroe’s older sister.

At her celebration of life, Gooden said she did just the way her baby sister Mimi would’ve wanted it.

“She was not a sad person. This is her – dancing, laughing, partying,” said Gooden.

Gooden, family, and friends of Mimi threw this celebration of life for her one week after she was killed in a fiery crash on the interstate.

“She saw the best in people. She was a champion for recovery,” said Troy Crider, a friend of Monroe.

Crider said Monroe was a close friend, someone who was in inspiration for him and his own recovery.

“What I’m going to remember most about her was someone she was someone who cheered people up, drew people into the circle, and told them that there’s hope if they do the right thing,” he said.

Gooden said family traveled from other states to be with them in Lawrenceville Saturday to celebrate Monroe and it was also important for them to remember the other victims killed and their families as well.

“I only feel like it’s right to celebrate them as well. It’s hard for all of us. I’m going to pray for myself and pray for them as well,” said Gooden.

Even though she’s gone, Monroe’s family still feels her presence with them.