Firefighter injured after roof of burning home collapses, trapping him: Atlanta Fire

ATLANTA — A firefighter was injured after the roof of a home collapsed – as crews worked to put out the flames on Saturday, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The fire happened at a one-story vacant home along Hollywood Drive NW in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood – not far from Westside Park and Boyd Elementary School.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews arrived within four minutes of getting the report of the fire. They began attacking the fire inside the attic of the home. However, as the flames grew stronger, the ceiling collapsed – pinning the firefighters, AFRD said.

That's when the firefighters put out a call for help. All of the firefighters were able to get themselves out – except for one, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

"The Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) was activated, and crews inside the structure helped rescue the firefighter," AFRD said.

The firefighter was taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries to his neck. Atlanta Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.