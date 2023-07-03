Missing 9-year-old girl, father accused of kidnapping: DeKalb Police

Authorities said Kamille Jones and her father Jeffery Jones are believed to have crossed state lines.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped by her father.

Authorities said Kamille Jones and her father Jeffery Jones are believed to have crossed state lines. They were last seen on the night of May 20 near the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive in Decatur. Jeffery is facing kidnapping and interference with custody charges, according to DeKalb Police.

Kamile is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Jeffery is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his right forearm, police added.