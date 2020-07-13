Still no sign of 28-year-old last seen diving into Lake Lanier, says DNR

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews continue to search Lake Lanier for a man they fear may have drowned over the weekend.
Hall County Fire Services said they were dispatched to the area of Harbor Landing on Lake Lanier around 4 p.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported that a man had jumped into the water and didn't resurface. Operations were quickly turned over to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Hall County Sheriff's Office that night.
According to DNR Public Affairs Officer, Mark McKinnon, the 28-year-old man still has not been found. MicKinnon says that a team of game wardens searched through the night on Sunday, until a new shift relieved them at 7am. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have joined in to assist with the search, as well.
"They are now using a sector scan, side scan sonar, and the Remote Operated Vehicle to search the lake. The terrain on the bottom is a steep incline and is covered in standing and fallen timber, which makes the search more difficult," McKinnon explained.
Lake Lanier welcomes approximately 11.8 million visitors each year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). It’s the Corps’ most visited lake or river in America.
