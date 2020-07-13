Still no sign of 28-year-old last seen diving into Lake Lanier, says DNR

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has now joined in on the search.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews continue to search Lake Lanier for a man they fear may have drowned over the weekend.

According to DNR Public Affairs Officer, Mark McKinnon, the 28-year-old man still has not been found. MicKinnon says that a team of game wardens searched through the night on Sunday, until a new shift relieved them at 7am. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have joined in to assist with the search, as well.

"They are now using a sector scan, side scan sonar, and the Remote Operated Vehicle to search the lake. The terrain on the bottom is a steep incline and is covered in standing and fallen timber, which makes the search more difficult," McKinnon explained.

Lake Lanier welcomes approximately 11.8 million visitors each year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). It’s the Corps’ most visited lake or river in America.