Former APD officer to appear in court following murder charge in death of Rayshard Brooks

The original hearing was rescheduled due to Brooks' funeral.

ATLANTA — The officer charged in the murder of Rayshard Brooks will appear in a Fulton County courtroom next week for a bond hearing.

Garrett Rolfe, 27, is set to appear before a judge on Tuesday, June 30 at 2 p.m. He was originally scheduled to be in court yesterday, however, it was rescheduled due to Brooks' funeral.

Rolfe was fired from his position in the Atlanta Police Department a day after the June 12 shooting took place at a Wendy's parking lot in southeast Atlanta.

Rolfe, who surrendered last week, is being held in Gwinnett County. He faces a felony murder charge and 10 other charges.

Officer Devin Brosnan, who faces a total of four counts in the same incident, is out of jail on a $30,000 signature bond.

One of the attorneys representing Rolfe lambasted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard for what he characterized as "unethical" pursuit of charges to benefit Howard's reelection.

The attorney said that Howard's decision to bring charges before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished examining the case was "rash," and that there is no legal basis for the 11 charges Rolfe faces. He insists that his client's actions were justified.

Rolfe fired his service weapon during a DUI stop after Brooks was running from the officers and turned to fire a Taser, the GBI said. Two bullets struck Brooks and he died in emergency surgery.

A funeral was held for Brooks on Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.