Authorities identify man killed in Sandy Spring

The victim was found shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Northridge Road, Saturday.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in Sandy Springs on Saturday morning and have arrested another for his death.

Authorities said they were called to the area of Northridge and Colquitt roads around 6 a.m. to reports of shots fired. While checking the area, police said they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Willie James Harris Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Circa 400 apartments at 575 Northridge Road.

Harris was taken to a nearby hospital but he ultimately died, police said. However, police soon found a suspect in the shooting in a nearby breezeway at the complex and took him into custody. That suspect now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police haven't released a motive for the killing but said the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute leading up to Harris's death.