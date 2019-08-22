PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl was walking her dog Tuesday night when a man pulled up in a white work van and told her to get inside, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the girl “immediately ran home and told her mother” about the incident, which happened after 6 p.m.

The girl was in the area of 330 School Rd. in Dallas, which authorities described as a rural part of northern Paulding County within the Burnt Hickory community.

They said they’re searching for a Hispanic man and have released surveillance images of what they believe is the van, either a Chevrolet or GMC.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen the van or who otherwise would have information about the case to call detectives at 770-443-3016.

