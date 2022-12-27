Clayton County distributes more than 3,300 cases of water amid outage | Live updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents.

Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories.

Here's a list of resources so far:

11Alive is working to bring resources and information as it is made available. Text "water" to 404-885-7600 for a list of resources.

People can get weather alerts from 11Alive's meteorologists on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV . Download 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest. Follow below for updates.

Live updates

5:32 p.m. | DEKALB WATER MAIN BREAKS

DeKalb County Watershed Management announced crews have completed repairs at Greenwood Place and Electric Avenue.

Crews are still making repairs at:

Rowland Road

I-85 and Shallowford

Tucker Ind Road and Florence Street

Wildcat Road and Rainbow Road

Residents are asked to report issues to the agency at 770-270-6243.

DWM completed #WaterMain repairs at Greenwood Pl & Electric Ave but still working to repair #WaterMainBreaks at Rowland Rd, I-85 & Shallowford, Tucker Ind Rd & Florence St, Wildcat Rd and Rainbow Rd. Customers may experience low to no water pressure in those areas. @ItsInDeKalb pic.twitter.com/y7P6SXqRRx — DeKalb Watershed (@DeKalbWatershed) December 27, 2022

5:27 p.m. | Some Fulton County facilities will stay closed on Wednesday for ongoing repairs and water service issues. Find a list below:

Senior Services

Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

Hapeville Senior Center

New Beginnings Senior Center

Camp Truitt Senior Center

Bethlehem Senior Center

New Horizons Senior Center

Southeast Library

Libraries

Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee

Milton Library

Fairburn Library

College Park Library

West End Library

Metropolitan Library

5:24 p.m. | Clayton County Water Authority officials have closed all four bottled water distribution sites early. The water authority reports it distributed 3,336 cases of water, forcing the early closures.

5:21 p.m. | The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is working to amend a ruptured waterline at the Fulton County Jail.

Portable toilets have been set up and inmates are receiving bottled water as crews work to make repairs. The sheriff is at the jail monitoring progress and the well-being of detainees, officials said.

5:00 p.m. | 11Alive Skytacker flew over McDonough Boulevard and Blashfield in Atlanta, where a water main broke Tuesday afternoon -- shutting off water service to about 50 homes.

4:10 p.m. | Two Marietta schools were damaged during north Georgia's frigid weather.

Sawyer Elementary suffered broken water and sprinkler lines which damaged its hallways, several classrooms and media center. The cafeteria inside Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center was also damaged.

Read about how employees came during their winter break to help tend to the damage.

4 p.m. | REPORT LEAKS

Clayton County Water Authority said leaks at vacant buildings are worsening outages. They're asking the community to help report these links.

Here's how:

By phone: Call 770-960-5200, listen to the entire message and then select “0."

Online: People can also report leaks via private message on Facebook @ClaytonCountyWater.

3:30 p.m. | WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES

Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several cities, leaving some residents without water. Fulton County and Clayton County are hosting water distribution sites. One case will be available per vehicle.

3:23 p.m. | Fulton County Schools provided a statement after some damage over winter break:

“Fulton County Schools has experienced some damage over the winter break due to the recent severe cold weather. In approximately 14 buildings, FCS had pipe damage due to the deep freeze conditions. Maintenance crews addressed water issues immediately and have already begun repairs. All schools and administrative centers are expected to be open as planned on January 3rd to welcome back staff and ready for students to begin classes on January 4.”



3:00 p.m. | BOIL WATER ADVISORIES

Several counties are under a boil water advisory as the drop in pressure may make water unsafe to drink.

From pets to showering, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered answers to frequently asked questions about when one should boil their water and what scenarios call for it the most.

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP: