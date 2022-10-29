Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville one day before final debate with Gov. Brian Kemp

Abrams told the crowd she wants to move Georgia forward, and she focused on the issues of education, healthcare, and the economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail.

One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."

Abrams told the crowd she wants to move Georgia forward, and she focused on the issues of education, healthcare, and the economy. A fired-up crowd of about a hundred people packed the inside of the RainFire Arena in Douglasville.

Lyles Hayes is from Lithia Springs and saw Abrams for the first time. He said the atmosphere resembled that of a pep rally.

“I wanted to see my future," Hayes said. "I wanted to see the next governor. She’s absolutely qualified. She’s brilliant."

Democratic nominee for GA Governor @staceyabrams talks about historically-conservative Douglas Co changing to Democrat in 2012.

"You have to win someone every day," as she encourages people in the crowd to ask others to vote. "Ask them to make a commitment to vote."@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/0ASihGGkqy — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 29, 2022

The people who attended the rally have a clear vision of the issues behind their votes.

“I liked to hear her talk about affordable housing, which is very important," Hayes said.

Robin Zuniga-Ortega lives in Douglasville. She said homelessness and healthcare are key issues for her.

“I’d say Medicaid expansion is definitely a big one," Zuniga-Ortega said. "I’m an educator, so education is a big one, and I like Stacey’s take on education,"

. @staceyabrams says she's worried about healthcare amid AMC Atlanta closing next week. Abrams also mentions expanding Medicare amid GA having the 4th-highest eviction rate in the nation, she says.

"People shouldn't have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet!," she said. — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 29, 2022

Abrams said at the rally she wants to expand financial aid and create free technical schools.

“I intend to create a starting salary of $50,000 for every educator in Georgia and give a pay raise of $11,000," Abrams exclaimed.

“We need a governor who is working with an insurance commissioner who’s going to put insurance cards in the pockets of half a million Georgians to save the lives of our people and lift up our communities and create 64,000 good-paying jobs," Abrams said. "That’s what Medicaid expansion will do.”

"I want to invest in small businesses," @staceyabrams says. Then goes onto criticize Governor Kemp on gun control, saying removing background checks makes the state unsafe.

Now abortion, "His six-week abortion ban is an abomination." @11AliveNews — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 29, 2022

The campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp sent 11Alive a statement. It didn't mention Abrams by name but instead discussed his work during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Governor Kemp and his family have been all over the state, campaigning on his record of economic success, keeping Georgia open during the pandemic, and creating the lowest unemployment on record in the Peach State. The Governor looks forward to continuing to meet with Georgians in the final stretch of the campaign and talking about his plans to give families relief from 40-year-high inflation and build a safer, stronger Georgia."

Abrams and Kemp will face off in their final debate on Oct. 30.