Where can you drop off your absentee ballot for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election?

ATLANTA — Absentee ballots for the U.S. Senate runoff election are showing up in mailboxes of voters who started requesting them following the November general election.
In the same way that voters using absentee ballots wanted to avoid crowds during the November election, they have the option of returning their ballots via U.S. Mail in the provided envelopes, or they may return them in official drop boxes.
Most counties in Georgia have official ballot drop box locations that are convenient for voters to use. The locations are secured and emptied on a regular basis.
By Georgia law, the persons who empty the ballot drop boxes are sworn election officials. Once the boxes are emptied, the ballots are secured in the county election offices, to be officially tabulated on Election Day.
After their experiences with the November election, many counties have provided additional official drop box locations for the convenience of voters.
If any counties we have listed here add more drop box locations, we will update the list accordingly.
Fulton County:
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road
Atlanta, GA 30311
Adamsville/Collier Heights Library
3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Auburn Avenue Research Library
101 Auburn Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cleveland Avenue Library
47 Cleveland Avenue SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
College Park Branch Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
Dogwood Library
1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30318
East Point Branch Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Branch Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
Fulton County Airport
3929 Aviation Circle, Suite A
Atlanta, GA 30336
Fulton County Customer Service Center @ Maxwell Rd
11575 Maxwell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Fulton County Government Center
(boxes located on Peachtree & Pryor)
141 Pryor Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
130 Peachtree Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
Hapeville Senior Center
527 King Arnold Street
Hapeville, GA 30354
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville Library
400 Formwalt Street
Atlanta, GA 30312
Metropolitan Branch Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310
Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northeast / Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North Training Center
5025 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30342
Palmetto Branch Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto, GA 30268
Ponce de Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Sandy Springs Branch Library
395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Washington Park Library
1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30314
West End Library
525 Peoples Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Wolf Creek Branch Library
3100 Enon Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
Cobb County:
Cobb County Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA
Cobb County Animal Services
1060 Al Bishop Drive
Marietta, GA
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW
Kennesaw, GA
North Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb Fire Station #8
2380 N. Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA
Gritters Library
880 Shaw Park Road
Marietta, GA
Mountain View Library
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA
Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center
2051 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell Street, SE
Smyrna, GA
Cobb County Fire Station #4
1901 Cumberland Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA
South Cobb Government Service Center
4700 Austell Road
Austell, GA
South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Parkway
Austell, GA
South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Street
Mableton, GA
Powder Springs Library
4181 Atlanta Street
Powder Springs, GA
Cobb County Fire Station #13
4640 Dallas Hwy.
Marietta, GA
DeKalb County:
Brookhaven City Hall
4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road, Ellenwood
Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 Drop Boxes)
4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur
Exchange Park
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
Stone Mountain City Hall
875 Main Street, Stone Mountain
Dunwoody City Hall
4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
Doraville City Hall
3725 Park Avenue, Doraville
Tucker City Hall
1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, Tucker
Toco Hills - Avis G. Williams Library
1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 LaVista Road, Tucker
Clarkston Library
951 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
Wesley Chapel - William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
Decatur City Hall
509 North McDonough Street, Decatur
Lou Walker Senior Center
2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest
Wade Walker Family YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
DeKalb County Fire Station #25
7136 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Clarkston City Hall
3921 Church Street, Clarkston
Salem - Panola Library
5137 Salem Road, Lithonia
DeKalb County Library - Gresham Branch
2418 Gresham Road, Atlanta
Redan-Trotti Library
1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia
Lithonia City Hall
6920 Main Street, Lithonia
Fire Station 3
100 Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
Fire Station 8
2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
Fire Station 9
3858 North Druid Hills Road, Decatur
Fire Station 12
5323 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody
Fire Station 19
3253 Mercer University Drive, Chamblee
Fire Station 6
2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
Fire Station 7
1776 Derrill Drive, Decatur
Fire Station 1
1670 Clifton Road, Atlanta
Fire Station 10
1686 Constitution Road, Atlanta
Gwinnett County:
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 North Bogan Road
Buford, GA
Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library
2100 Buford Highway
Buford, GA
Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Avenue
Dacula, GA
Dacula Branch Library
265 Dacula Road
Dacula, GA
Hamilton Mill Branch Library
3690 Braselton Highway
Dacula, GA
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Duluth, GA
Duluth Branch Library,
3840 Duluth Park Lane
Duluth, GA
Grayson Branch Library
700 Grayson Parkway
Grayson, GA
Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200
Lawrenceville, GA
Collins Hill Branch Library
455 Camp Perrin Road
Lawrenceville, GA
Five Forks Branch Library
2780 Five Forks Trickum Road
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville Branch Library
1001 Lawrenceville Highway
Lawrenceville, GA
Lilburn Branch Library
4817 Church Street NW
Lilburn, GA
Mountain Park Branch Library
1210 Pounds Road
Lilburn, GA
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road
Norcross, GA
Norcross Branch Library
6025 Buford Highway
Norcross, GA
Peachtree Corners Branch Library
5570 Spalding Drive
Peachtree Corners, GA
Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road
Snellville, GA
Centerville Branch Library
3025 Bethany Church Road
Snellville, GA
Snellville Branch Library
2740 Lenora Church Road
Snellville, GA
Mountain Park Aquatic Center
1063 Rockbridge Road
Stone Mountain, GA
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway
Suwanee, GA
Suwanee Branch Library
361 Main Street
Suwanee, GA
Clayton County:
Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration
121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center
3499 Rex Road
Rex, GA 30273
South Clayton Recreation Center
1837 McDonough Road
Hampton, GA 30228
Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center
1475 East Fayetteville Road
Riverdale, GA 30274
Frank Bailey Senior Center
6213 Riverdale Road
Riverdale, GA 30274
J. Charley Griswell Senior Center
2300 Highway 138 SE
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Forest Park Branch Library
4812 West Street
Forest Park, GA 30297
Lee Headquarters Library
865 Battlecreek Road
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Coweta County:
Coweta County Registrar's Office
22 East Broad Street, Suite 128
Newnan, Georgia 30263
Douglas County:
Douglas County Courthouse
8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA
(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)
Boundary Water Aquatic Center
5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA
Dog River Library
6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Deer Lick Park
2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA
Old Courthouse
6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA
Fayette County:
Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration
140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Henry County:
Henry County Board of Elections
40 Atlanta Street
McDonough, GA
Barrow County:
233 East Broad Street
Winder, GA 30680
Bartow County:
Bartow County Courthouse
135 W. Cherokee Ave.
Cartersville, GA 30120
(Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door)
Board of Elections and Voter Registration
1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.
Cartersville, GA 30120
(Mail slot in front door)
Allatoona Resource Center
6503 Glade Rd.
Acworth, GA 30102
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Euharlee City Hall
30 Burges Mill Rd.
Euharlee, GA 30145
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Manning Mill Park Gym
163 Manning Mill Rd
Adairsville, GA 30103
Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym.
Butts County:
625 West 3rd Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Carroll County:
Carroll County Board of Elections
423 College Street, Room 302
Carrollton, GA 30112
Cherokee County:
2782 Marietta Highway
Canton, GA
(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)
Dawson County:
96 Academy Avenue
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(look for the red box, properly labeled and video-monitored)
Forsyth County:
1201 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Hall County:
2875 Browns Bridge Rd.
Gainesville, GA 30504
Haralson County:
Ballot drop box available during "normal business hours" at:
Haralson County Registrar's Office
Haralson County Courthouse
4485 Ga-120
Buchanan, GA 30113
Heard County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Heard County Registrar's Office
(bottom floor of courthouse)
215 Court Square
Franklin, GA 30217
Jasper County:
Jasper County Board of Elections
126 West Greene Street
Monticello, GA 30214
Lamar County:
Lamar County Board of Elections
408 Thomaston Street, Suite D
Barnesville, GA 30204
Meriwether County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Meriwether County Board of Elections
100 Courthouse Square
Greenville, GA 30222
Morgan County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Morgan County Board of Elections
434 Hancock Street
Madison, GA 30650
Newton County:
Newton County Board of Elections
1113 Usher Street
Covington, GA 30014
Paulding County:
Paulding County Administration Building
240 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(on front corner of building facing clock tower)
Hiram City Hall
217 Main Street
Hiram, GA 30141
(located in front of City Hall building)
Pickens County:
Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration
83 Pioneer Road
Jasper, GA 30143
Pike County:
Pike County Registrar
81 Jackson Street
Zebulon, GA 30295
(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)
Rockdale County:
Rockdale County Board of Elections
1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B
Conyers, GA 30094
(drop box is located at the rear of the building)
Spalding County:
Spalding County Board of Elections
825 Memorial Drive
Griffin, GA 30224
Walton County:
Walton County Board of Elections
1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100
Monroe, GA 30655
All absentee ballots must be returned to the county registrar or to an official drop box in the voter's county prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be accepted.
After submitting their absentee ballot, voters can visit the Secretary of State's My Voter Page to follow up and ensure that it has been accepted by the county registrar's office.