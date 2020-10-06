Races we're still watching: Here are the most interesting unresolved Georgia primaries

Here's how things stand after a contentious Georgia primary election.

ATLANTA — With a widescale breakdown of the voting process yesterday in some areas and ballots still being counted in some major counties, many important Georgia races are still too close to call.

In many instances, candidates who could not clear a majority threshold will now look ahead to runoffs, which are as of right now scheduled for Aug. 11.

From who will oppose Sen. David Perdue on the Democratic side in November to a state Supreme Court seat to the fate of Fulton County's district attorney to what's going on with a number of House races, here's what we're still watching:

Democratic primary for Senate: Jon Ossoff, a 2017 House candidate, is at the moment just shy of securing the nomination to run against Sen. Perdue outright, at 49%. With 93% of precincts reporting, as well as the ongoing counts of absentee and provisional ballots in some instances, there's enough of the outstanding vote to get him over the top. If he falls short, right now former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, in second place with 15% of the vote, would be his August runoff opponent. But there's another twist - with 13% of the vote, 2018 lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico could conceivably catch her. This one will probably take a while to fully sort out.

Democratic primary for Fulton County District Attorney: In many ways, this is the race itself. Incumbent DA Paul Howard hasn't actually had a Republican run against him in the general election in 20 years. But the primary was not a good indication for Howard, who has held his position since 1997. Dogged by sexual harassment allegations that emerged late last year, he trails Fani Willis by 6% with 91% of the vote counted. Neither is a threat to reach 50% though, so a runoff looks inevitable.

Georgia Supreme Court: Two seats were up for election, that of Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren and Justice Charie Bethel. While Justice Warren sailed through to retain the seat she was appointed to by Gov. Nathan Deal in mid-2018, Justice Bethel - who was appointed two months later - is not quite sure to win. He looks a likely winner, with 53% and 10% of the vote still to be counted, but faced a stiff challenge from Atlanta attorney and former State Rep. Beth Beskin. If the current result flips, he would be the first incumbent Georgia Supreme Court justice ever to lose a seat.

U.S. House - Georgia 13th District Democratic primary: In a fairly large shock, Rep. David Scott, a nine-term incumbent congressman, does not appear as if he will be able to retain his seat outright. While he has a strong lead in the vote, 47%, former State Rep. Keisha Waites (with 31% solidly in second) looks like she'll get to face him one-on-one in the August runoffs.

U.S. House - Georgia's 9th District Republican primary: This was a wide open race for Rep. Doug Collins' seat as he heads to a Senate campaign, which included former Rep. Paul Broun, who right now is a fairly distant fourth. At the top are State Rep. Matt Gurtler (22%) and veteran and small business owner Andrew Clyde (19%), who look to be headed to a tight runoff race.

U.S. House - Georgia 7th District Democratic primary: Rich McCormick, a physician and Marine veteran, captured the Republican nomination on the other side of this race for outgoing Republican Rep. Rob Woodall's seat. On the Democratic side, the 2018 candidate for this seat, Carolyn Bourdeaux, is at 46%, and does not appear she will be able to avoid a runoff. She only lost the 2018 race by .14%. Her potential runoff contender is also up in the air, with State Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero at 14%, progressive activist Nabilah Islam (who gained attention as the "AOC of Atlanta" and received endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar) at 13% and author and entrepreneur Rashid Malik at 12%. About 3% of the vote remains uncounted.

U.S. House - Georgia 14th District Republican primary: Though there is a clear leader in this race for outgoing Rep. Tom Graves' seat, construction company owner Marjorie Taylor Greene at 41%, it's all but certain she will face a runoff with neurosurgeon John Cowan, in second at 20%. Both have positioned themselves as strong conservatives in this deeply red district who will back President Trump.