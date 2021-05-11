Freddie Freeman took a private ride during the Braves parade

Freddie Freeman waved to fans in the back of a pickup truck and entered Truist Park with his family.

ATLANTA — Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman rode separately from the team alongside his social media influencer wife, Chelsea, during the victory parade throughout Cobb County and Atlanta on Friday.

They were caught on camera waving to fans while riding joyously in the back of a pickup truck. Freeman later continued in the celebration, waving a billowing team flag in the air as he passed by more of the crowd.

The couple was also captured walking down the red carpet after their arrival at Truist Park with their son, Frederick Charles Freeman II, who also goes by "Charlie." Charlie is quite the social media star himself - often pictured alongside his father and rooting for the Braves on his parents' Instagram pages.

"Freddie! Freddie!," the crowd chanted as the Freeman family strutted down the field at Truist Park.

Freeman, being a longtime member of the Braves organization and a key player on the road to the World Series, has become a fan-favorite.

During the speeches at the celebration inside Truist Park, Freeman talked about how numb he felt after the win and how it has finally sunk in.

This is the first time the Braves won the World Series in over two decades. The last time the team held the title was when they defeated Cleveland in 1995. The city is rejoicing now that Atlanta has brought the championship home after crushing the Houston Astros in Game 6.

