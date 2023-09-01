What are Georgia and TCU's enrollments?

TCU is a smaller private research university in Fort Worth, Texas, while UGA is a large, flagship public university in Athens, Georgia.

ATLANTA — With the University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, it's natural to wonder how the two schools might compare - beyond, you know, the football.

As far as that goes, they're pretty different - TCU is a smaller private research university in Fort Worth, Texas, while UGA is a large, flagship public university in Athens, Georgia.

As such, their enrollments naturally wind up being quite different. Here's how it breaks down:

University of Georgia enrollment

According to the official University of Georgia website, there are 40,118 students at the school.

That breaks down as 30,166 undergraduates; 8,304 graduates and 1,648 professional students.

The UGA website states that there are more than 340,000 living Bulldogs alumni, as well.

The school was founded in 1785 and has an endowment of $1.82 billion.'

TCU enrollment

According to the school's website, its total enrollment is 12,273. That breaks down as 10,523 undergraduates and 1,750 postgraduate students.

Texas Christian was founded in 1873 and has an endowment of $2.48 billion.

