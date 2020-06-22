NBC's 'The Voice' hosts virtual casting call for next season

The news comes as many professionals in the entertainment industry have channeled new practices to get productions back in progress.

ATLANTA — Producers for the hit NBC singing competition “The Voice” are hosting the show’s first ever virtual casting call for its upcoming season.

The news comes as many professionals in the entertainment industry have channeled new practices to get productions back in progress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Voice” has allowed hopefuls to submit auditions online during prior seasons, but this is the first year that the show will not host in-person casting calls in various cities throughout the country.

“The Voice”, a four-time Emmy Award-winning show, is the #1 series on NBC, and features the nation’s best artists and four of the biggest names in music as coaches.

The show is searching for solo artists, duos, and trios that perform all types of music: pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, Latin, country, blues, indie.

Last season, two contestants from Georgia were crowned finalist and made it to the finale.

So, here’s what producers want from you. They want to know your story and why you are “The Voice”.

To audition you must be present legally in the United States, be 13 years of age or older, and meet all other eligibility requirements.

