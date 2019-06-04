Two Henry County police officers shot in Thursday's standoff at a Stockbridge home have been released from the hospital, according to Captain Joey Smith. Officers Keegan Merritt and Taylor Webb, both veteran officers on the force, will return to light duty work. Officials are expecting to release more information on Monday.

Webb and Merritt were both shot when responding to a welfare check on a woman at a home in Stockbridge. A man inside the home, identified as Anthony Tony Bailey, opened fire on the officers when Webb kicked open the front door.

Both officers were rushed to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and both men underwent surgery.

RELATED: These are the Henry County police officers shot in the line of duty

Henry County Police officers shot in line of duty Taylor Webb, Keegan Merritt

According to bodycam video released from Henry County Police, Webb saw the body of Sandra White in the garage, which prompted him to force entry. That shooting was the start of an intensive 15-hour standoff between Bailey and police.

When police made "dynamic entry" into the home around 3 a.m. Friday, they found 39-year-old Sandra White, dead inside of a garage. She was 36 weeks pregnant with Bailey's child. Her son, 16-year-old Arkeyvion White, was found in an upstairs bedroom, also dead of a gunshot wound. Bailey was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe that Sandra White and Bailey were in a relationship, and when she tried to break up with him, it sparked the violence.

RELATED: Lives cut short: A student-athlete with a promising future. A registered nurse and expectant mother.

Webb was shot by Bailey in the upper torso and hip. Merritt was struck in the hand as he positioned himself outside the home.

WATCH BODYCAM FOOTAGE FROM THE INCIDENT

According to Henry County Police, Webb made it to the garage, where he came upon White's body. Police said other officers helped get him out of the garage.

In the bodycam clip released by Henry County Police, an officer repeatedly kicks the panels of the garage door trying to create a hole large enough to get Webb out.

WATCH POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF WEBB'S RESCUE

MORE |