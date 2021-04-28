Man charged with concealing death of Johns Creek teen granted $30K bond

Shawn Saleem, 25, has not been released however due to a hold on him in Forsyth County.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The man charged with concealing the death of a Johns Creek 16-year-old was granted bond this week by a Fulton County judge, but remains in jail on a hold in a neighboring county.

Shawn Saleem, 25, is charged in the February death of 16-year-old Carly Jackson, a Johns Creek High School JV cheerleader.

A warrant says he allegedly concealed Jackson's death and "knowingly and intentionally did move the body of Carly Jackson." He also allegedly instructed a minor to lie about where the death happened. He is also charged with "knowingly and willfully encourage and aid a minor in committing a delinquent act... by providing illegal drugs."

This week, Fulton Magistrate Judge Debbie-Ann Rickman issued a $30,000 bond for Saleem. His bond conditions included a 24-hour curfew with work and medical exceptions, a ban on contact with minors, and a ban on possessing weapons or non-prescription drugs. He is to stay with his mother in Atlanta.

Saleem had been denied bond in previous court proceedings.

He's not been released however, according to authorities, due to a hold on him in Forsyth County. He faces drug charges in that jurisdiction and had been out of jail on bond at the time of Jackson's death. That bond was revoked in March.

Warrants state that police were called to Craftsman Street in Johns Creek just after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 to respond to a call about a person who was unconscious. Jackson was found dead lying on the floor in a bedroom of an apartment.

A friend - who is a minor - told police they were at Saleem's apartment and fell asleep there. The minor, according to the warrants, told police they had been partying with Saleem at his apartment in the same complex, the night of Feb. 13. When the friend woke up, the warrant states she couldn't get Jackson to wake up.

The document states Jackson was "cold to the touch" and her lips were blue. The warrant claims the friend told police Saleem was sitting on the bed playing with his dog.

When she alerted him about Jackson's condition, he told her that she had been like that for hours.

It also alleges Saleem didn't call for help because "he said he had 'drugs' and couldn't call the cops."

The friend stated, according to the warrant, that "Saleem picked Carly up and carried her to the breezeway" near another apartment. He then allegedly made up a story, instructing the friend to say that she must have died there.

According to the warrant, the friend told detectives the lie that she and Jackson had been locked out of that second apartment and "just sat down in the breezeway" through the night waiting for someone to come out. The friend claimed that eventually she realized Jackson was unresponsive and then banged on the door for help.

The detective told the friend "that it made no sense that she was outside that long, as the night was very cold with the wind blowing," before the friend admitted they had been at Saleem's apartment all night.