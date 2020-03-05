x
Coronavirus in Georgia | On Sunday morning, there are 28,330 confirmed cases and 1,175 deaths reported

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, by early Sunday morning, there were 28,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They indicated that there are 1,175 deaths reported. The agency is expected to provide updated data by midday. Scroll down to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • 1,175 deaths reported from the novel coronavirus in Georgia as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This is an increase of 10 deaths over the 7 p.m. update on Friday. In comparison, last Monday at noon, the state agency said there were 942 deaths reported across the state.
  • 28,330 confirmed cases have been reported across the state as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This marks an increase of 838 cases statewide since 7 p.m. Friday and a marked increase versus the midday point on Friday when 27,023 cases were reported. 
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30; However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Griffin-Spalding Schools names tentative traditional graduation dates for late June

The Griffin-Spalding Schools announced Saturday that they plan a traditional set of graduation ceremonies during the last week of June.

The decision came after a survey of parents and students indicating 89 percent of respondents saying they did not want a virtual ceremony.

“Therefore, to honor survey results, the Griffin-Spalding County School System will honor the Class of 2020 in May and is planning to hold baccalaureate and graduation activities during the last week in June,” Superintendent James D. Smith said in a letter to parents.

A.Z. Kelsey High School and Spalding High School will hold ceremonies on Thursday, June 25 at Griffin Auditorium and Memorial Stadium, respectively. Griffin High School's ceremonies will take place on Friday, June 26 at Memorial Stadium.

School officials will meet on June 10 to review the current CDC and state public health guidelines to make a final determination regarding the decision to proceed with the late June dates. If those dates are unsatisfactory, alternate dates in late July will be proposed.

Saturday evening update: 28,330 confirmed, 1,175 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have jumped by just shy of 200 since the noon update, the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers showed at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deaths also rose slightly from 1,171 to 1,175 in the same time period.

Of Georgia's total cases, 5,388 have resulted in hospitalization with 1,249 of those being treated in the intensive care unit. 

Fulton County continues to lead in confirmed cases with 2,928 and is just two deaths below Dougherty County which has the most people reportedly deceased from COVID-19, 124.

Much smaller counties in southwest Georgia, while less dense than many in metro Atlanta, have much higher cases per 100,000 with Randolph, Terrell, and Early counties all showing more than 2,100 per 100,000. Randolph leads this measurement with 2,413.38 cases per 100,000. Each of these counties is reporting roughly 20 deaths each.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

Fulton    2928    122

DeKalb    2148    52

Gwinnett    1934    58

Cobb    1749    96

Hall    1694    22

Dougherty    1534    124

Non-Georgia Resident    1062    14

Clayton    777    33

Unknown    652    0

Henry    512    13

Cherokee    482    13

Richmond    415    16

Sumter    385    28

Carroll    383    14

Habersham    344    8

Douglas    335    11

Forsyth    331    10

Lee    327    20

Bartow    324    31

Muscogee    320    7

Bibb    319    11

Mitchell    319    31

Houston    237    14

Chatham    230    9

Baldwin    229    8

Upson    225    18

Spalding    215    10

Early    214    20

Coweta    213    4

Newton    205    7

Paulding    194    8

Rockdale    194    6

Thomas    191    19

Colquitt    188    10

Terrell    185    19

Fayette    181    10

Crisp    167    3

Columbia    163    4

Randolph    163    19

Worth    162    11

Lowndes    158    4

Clarke    156    13

Barrow    155    4

Troup    154    4

Butts    151    16

Floyd    145    11

Coffee    144    7

Walton    132    4

Dooly    131    9

Ware    129    11

Tift    126    5

Whitfield    118    4

Gordon    113    12

Jackson    108    2

Calhoun    103    4

Decatur    90    1

Wilcox    90    9

Stephens    87    1

Burke    86    3

Macon    81    3

White    78    0

Gilmer    73    0

Appling    72    6

Turner    69    8

Dawson    66    1

Oconee    65    0

Grady    64    4

Laurens    64    1

Lumpkin    63    2

Harris    61    2

Walker    60    0

Brooks    59    6

Glynn    59    1

Johnson    59    2

Polk    59    0

Hancock    57    2

Greene    56    2

Peach    56    2

Bryan    54    3

Meriwether    54    0

Pierce    53    3

Catoosa    51    0

Oglethorpe    50    3

McDuffie    45    4

Washington    44    2

Bulloch    42    2

Marion    42    1

Putnam    42    5

Lamar    40    1

Pike    40    2

Liberty    37    0

Effingham    36    1

Wilkinson    35    2

Camden    34    1

Miller    33    0

Murray    33    1

Toombs    32    3

Banks    31    0

Fannin    31    1

Pulaski    31    1

Union    31    1

Seminole    30    2

Dodge    29    1

Haralson    29    1

Jones    29    0

Ben Hill    28    0

Telfair    28    0

Elbert    27    0

Morgan    27    0

Pickens    27    2

Bacon    26    1

Talbot    26    1

Clay    25    3

Cook    25    1

Stewart    25    0

Wilkes    25    0

Madison    24    1

Monroe    24    3

Baker    23    2

Brantley    23    2

Jasper    23    0

Emanuel    21    0

Bleckley    20    0

Franklin    20    1

Jeff Davis    20    1

Towns    20    1

Crawford    18    0

Taylor    18    2

Berrien    17    0

Chattooga    16    2

Dade    16    1

Irwin    16    1

Jenkins    16    1

Schley    16    1

Jefferson    15    1

Screven    15    1

Rabun    13    0

Warren    13    0

Wayne    13    0

Chattahoochee    12    0

Lincoln    12    0

Atkinson    11    1

Charlton    11    0

Hart    11    0

Heard    11    1

Webster    10    2

Clinch    9    0

Lanier    9    1

Tattnall    9    0

Twiggs    8    0

Candler    7    0

McIntosh    6    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    5    0

Long    5    0

Quitman    5    1

Wheeler    5    0

Treutlen    3    0

Montgomery    2    0

Taliaferro    0    0

Things to know this morning 

