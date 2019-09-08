ATLANTA — Police are investigating yet another accident involving an electric scooter in Atlanta as the city begins its crackdown on the mobility devices.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, police officers were dispatched to 1888 Peachtree Road NW near Collier Road about an e-scooter rider who was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the rider was "alert, conscious and breathing" but that he complained of back pain. They also said the driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene.

Further investigation found signs that the scooter rider was at fault in the accident and that the rider was "cited accordingly," though specific charges haven't been released. He was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The crash comes on the same day that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms directed the Department of City Planning to implement a "No Ride Zone" across the city from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

While that wouldn't have necessarily impacted this particular accident that happened in the earlier evening hours, the late-night riding ban follows multiple deadly accidents involving the scooters in Atlanta over the last several months.

The new transportation option appeared almost overnight and multiple companies have since gotten in on the business, forcing the city to place a moratorium on more companies operating in the city - at least for now.

And while the city is trying to tighten restrictions on shareable motorized scooters, critics are saying the scooter dangers are a result of the city not properly developing safe transportation for riders and pedestrians.

At one point, several people even held a protest around the same time the city first announced its initial restrictions weeks earlier.

As for the latest accident, the victim's specific injuries weren't released - only that he was receiving treatment.

