ATLANTA — Four-thousand Georgia Department of Transportation employees are currently being trained in how to spot human trafficking in the state.

It is an innovative solution to a problem that affects thousands of people here in Georgia.

Some people may be wondering why GDOT, of all agencies, is getting involved. But, the 4,000 people who work for GDOT across the state see thousands of people every single day - on roads and out in the communities.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry sat down exclusively with 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross to talk about how this new effort fits in with its mission to keep Georgians safe.

"Taking the 4,000 employees of GDOT and taking their eyes and ears out to the street," McMurry explained. "We have 19 rest areas, and seven visitors centers across the state, too."

RELATED: Measures unveiled to fight human trafficking in Georgia

GDOT is partnering with the Georgia GRACE Commission started by Gov. Brian Kemp to address human trafficking.

Part of their training will be to recognize red flags. That includes things like poor physical health, malnourishment and fatigue - all signs of physical abuse. They'll also be watching for lack of control, including someone who has very few personal possessions or cannot speak for themselves. Someone who avoids eye contact, or isn't allowed to talk to strangers, could also be a red flag. Finally, employees will also be keeping an eye out for branding tattoos that traffickers use.

'I was going to die' | Delta program gives human trafficking survivors a fresh start

And it's also recognizing what human trafficking looks like. It's young girls who are most victimized by this.

The average age of a trafficking victim in Georgia is 14. And the numbers are staggering. In Georgia, 7,200 men purchase sex from a minor every single month. Fifty percent of sex trafficking victims are actually recruited by family and friends, 30 percent by strangers and 17 percent from social media.

In addition, Atlanta has the highest number of trafficked Hispanic females in the nation.

McMurry says it is a problem that no one in our state can ignore.

"For so long, I don't think people were aware that this was an epidemic," he said. "In fact, Georgia, about 145 of the 159 counties in Georgia have reported a trafficking event, so it's a statewide issue as well as a national issue."

The commissioner said it's vital to get the agency involved in this fight, because fewer than one percent of victims are identified and rescued, according to the Center for Public Policy Studies. But, McMurry said that by empowering their employees to recognize the signs, they can help make a change.

"Our role is really the education with GDOT," McMurry said. "Working with our employees, so they can be educated in what to look for, which then, will yield action."

RELATED: UPS training drivers to spot, report signs of human trafficking

McMurry says all of his employees will learn how to help if they see a problem.

"Our HERO operators are truly heroes indeed. The men and women operating and helping the people in need on the side of the road also are going to be those eyes and ears," he said. "They're going to be handing out comment cards ... through the GRACE Commission and the hotline numbers that may be involved in human trafficking, they'll hand out business cards to where people can get help if they need it."

RELATED: Georgia given an 'A' grade for efforts to combat human trafficking

Not only will GDOT workers be trained on how to spot red flags, but they'll also learn tips on how to react like:

Do not intervene.

Keep track of your observations, note red flags and record accurate information.

Observe any context clues: i.e., when someone cannot interact with others.

But the general public can help too - if anyone sees something suspicious, they're urged to call 911 in an emergency, text HELP or INFO to 233733 (BeFree), or download the See Something Send Something app.

RELATED HEADLINES |

Cracking down on sex traffickers - and helping victims escape in DeKalb

New study will show scope of illegal massage parlors, human trafficking in Atlanta

While human trafficking is a major problem, creating a panic with false reports is counterproductive

Woman approaching girls for Bible study says she was wrongly accused of human trafficking on Facebook

VERIFY: Are sex traffickers posing as church members at Lenox Square Mall?

15 arrested during human trafficking sting at metro Atlanta hotel