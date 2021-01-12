Major overhaul in City of Atlanta politics with new leaders elected

It was a night of upsets in the city of Atlanta runoff election.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Hall will have a lot of new faces roaming the halls in 2022.

You could say it all started back in May when outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made a surprising announcement that she wouldn't seek re-election.

In the days and weeks ahead, names began emerging as possible candidates to replace Bottoms -- which included city council members and City Council president Felicia Moore among others.

In all 14 people joined the crowded field to become the 61st mayor of Atlanta. Following a runoff between Council President Moore and councilmember Andre Dickens on Nov. 30, it was Dickens who came out on top.

But that's not the only change in city government.

Doug Shipman, who served for eight years as the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, beat Natalyn Archibong in the runoff and will become the new Council president. This is his first time serving as an elected official.

The Council will have a lot of fresh blood as all six Council winners will be new. In four cases, the incumbents were not in the runoff because they chose not to run, or ran for another office.

Two longtime incumbents were defeated to newcomers. Cleta Winslow, who has been on the Council for 28 years, lost to Jason Dozier. Joyce Sheperd, who served for 17 years, lost to Antonio Lewis.

Other new members include Liliana Bakhtiari, Byron Amos, Tamara Jones, Jason Winston and Keisha Sean Waites.

Mayor-elect Dickens, along with former Council President Felicia Moore, hopes the city will come together as one and move forward with change.