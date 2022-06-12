Georgia local council runoffs 2022 Election | Results

In addition to the Senate race, voters in South Fulton, East Point, Roswell and Peachtree City also have local council races that have gone to a runoff.

ATLANTA — Despite the Georgia Senate runoff garnering most of the attention during the election runoffs in the Peach State, voters in several municipalities around metro Atlanta -- South Fulton, East Point, Roswell and Peachtree City also have local council races that have also gone to a runoff.

Here are the results of those races that appeared with the Senate runoff contest on some ballots around metro Atlanta:

South Fulton

The runoff for Council District 7 is between Linda Becquer Pritchett and Mario Clark. Out of all the local council races that were sent to a runoff, Becquer Pritchett was the closest to amassing 50% of the votes on Election Day, as she finished with 47.59% of the vote, compared to her counterpart in Clark who finished with 21.65%.

East Point

The runoff for Council Ward B is between Josette Bailey and Barbara Neville. In the race in East Point, Bailey held a sizeable lead on Election Day despite not getting the necessary number. Bailey finished with 43.81% of the vote, as Neville finished with 20.41%.

Roswell

The runoff for Council Post 1 is between Sarah Beeson and Allen Sells. Beeson led Sells on Election Day for Roswell City Council, as the longtime Roswell resident and small business owner was up just over 17 percent of the votes, leading 43.25% to 26.14%. Meanwhile, Sells is also a longtime resident of Roswell and was a CPA and corporate development professional.

Peachtree City

The runoff for Council Post 3 is between Phil Crane and Clint Holland. In Peachtree City, the two went to a runoff in what was the closest race on Election Day -- separated by less than two percent. Holland had the slightest of advantages as he led with a total of 30.20% of the vote, while Crane was right behind him with 28.33%.

