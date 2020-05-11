Here's what you need to know as the election work continues in Georgia

Counties around the state have been working continuously to process and count the ballots.

ATLANTA — It's been a tedious process so far as post-Election Day work continues into Thursday morning.

Election night ended on Tuesday with several hot races still in limbo, which remained the case on Wednesday.

Now, election officials in several Georgia counties including Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb are working around the clock to process and count the ballots.

A winner for the presidency has not been declared and Georgia is one of only a few states that has been labeled by political officials as too close to call.

Other major political headlines also rose to the surface throughout the day on Wednesday. Here's where we stand on Thursday morning.

Who's winning?

The big question.

It's still President Trump, but what has made Georgia so intriguing is how far the gap between the president and Joe Biden has narrowed as absentee ballots have slowly been added to the total from places like Fulton County and DeKalb County.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the president's lead is about 18,500 votes, with 4,905,290 counted. It's not clear how many outstanding votes remain to be counted.

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia

President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties. The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker in Chatham County take 53 unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic. Read more about the lawsuit here.

Georgia vote count continues

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has been providing updates all throughout the day on where the state stands in counting ballots.

Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there were about 90,735 ballots still outstanding. This number is likely lower now as Fulton County continued to count through the early morning hours.

We are keeping track of that number in our post-election day blog here.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger.

“We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Georgia's Secretary of State is expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m. Check 11Alive's YouTube page to watch it live.

Nation closely watching what happens between Trump, Biden in Georgia

While the presidential race still hangs in balance, Georgia is a battleground state that is still in play.

The reason why the nation is watching this state so closely is due to the tight margin between Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. While Trump is in the lead, Biden has been inching closer. This is significant because Georgia has sided with the Republican candidate for President in every election since 1992.

As of 12:45 a.m., the Associated Press is reporting that Biden has 264 electoral votes and Trump has 214. To win, a total of 270 are needed.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes on the line. If the Georgia race is potentially called for Biden, it would push him over 270 -- based on the electoral votes that the AP is reporting.

There are only a few other states where no winner has been projected yet.

Perdue, Ossoff matchup still too close to call

Senator David Perdue is seeking another term, hoping to avoid a runoff. He has a competitive Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. The margin between the two candidates is thin.

Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot in this race.

If there needs to be a runoff for this race, it will take place on Jan. 5. Take a look at the race results counted so far here.

Battle for Georgia's Congressional District 7 continues

The U.S House race for District 7 is still a close one. Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rich McCormick have a small margin between them.

This race was expected to be tight. The winner will replace Rob Woodall, who did not seek re-election after holding the seat since 2010.

Gwinnett County may be counting ballots into the weekend

Gwinnett County election officials said they may be counting ballots through Saturday- and possibly even on Sunday.

County spokesman Joe Sorenson said an adjudication process could delay the tallying of all votes even longer.

A software problem interfered with the way more than 118,000 mailed absentee ballots are scanned in batches, officials said. The adjudication process is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Read more about the process here.

Ballot processing in Fulton nearing the end

Workers are processing the last of all the absentee ballots cast in Fulton County for the election. They had more than 140,000 absentee ballots.

The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said they planned to work through the night.

As of 4:50 a.m., Fulton County said election workers have scanned and processed 134,904 absentee ballots. There are 7,596 left to be counted.

DeKalb completes its unofficial vote count

Just after midnight, DeKalb Co announced they have finished counting.

The results will be certified by next Friday, Nov 13th. The majority of their votes are from early voting. Besides Clayton Co, this is the most democratic county in the state. Biden is up 83% to Trump's 16%.