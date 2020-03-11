Georgia Statewide Referendum A results

Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities.

What is Statewide Referendum A?

Statewide Referendum A may be listed on your ballot as "Georgia Referendum A."

The referendum creates a tax exemption for certain real estate properties that are owned by non-profit charities.

"Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?"

The referendum creates a property tax exemption for properties owned by public charities that are already exempt from federal taxes under Section 501(c)(3) -- such as Habitat for Humanity -- if the real estate in question is owned specifically for the purpose of building or rehabbing single-family homes.

In addition, the benefitting charity will have to provide interest-free financing for the person or persons purchasing the home.

According to a Ballotpedia analysis, a YES vote will support providing a tax exemption from property taxes for property owned by a 501(c)(3) public charity if the property is owned exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes and the charity provides interest-free financing to the individual(s) purchasing the home.

The same analysis indicates that a NO vote by voters will oppose providing a tax exemption from property taxes for property owned by a 501(c)(3) public charity if the property is owned exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes and the charity provides interest-free financing to the individual(s) purchasing the home.

This was a measure that was passed as a bill during the 2019 General Assembly session.

The House voted on the bill on March 4, 2019, where it passed, 164-1. The Senate took up the measure on March 26, 2019, passing it by a margin of 54-0.

