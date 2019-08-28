ATLANTA — It's been just over a week and police are still searching for the people involved in a shooting that left four college students - all innocent bystanders - hurt.

Now, Atlanta Police say they believe there was a shootout between two people at the block party. They consider both of them suspects.

The chaotic scene unfolded Aug. 20 around 10:30 p.m., right in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the Atlanta University Center. Police said the shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 people.

Last week, officers released video of one of the suspects. But on Wednesday, Atlanta Police spokesperson Carlos Campos said they don't have video of the second suspect.

Students Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston, Massachusetts, Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, New York, and Kia Thomas, 19, were hurt.

Ennis and Thomas attend Clark Atlanta University. The other victims are students at Spelman College. Thomas, who plays volleyball at Clark, said she wants to move forward.

"We can not let one unfortunate event tarnish our college experience. We can not have one unfortunate event have us walk around in fear," she said.

She recalled the moments before the shooting in a news conference on Friday.

"It wasn't wild, it wasn't rowdy. Everyone was mostly socializing and singing to music," she said.

RELATED: Atlanta councilwoman ups reward for Clark Atlanta University shooting to $5,000

Thomas said it was peaceful until she heard a popping sound. That's when students can be seen on video frantically running in every direction in an attempt to get to safety.

"I second-guessed myself hoping it wasn't a gunshot," Thomas said. "Then I heard another pop, then I felt a pain on the left side of my abdomen."

She was grazed by a bullet but, luckily, she was able to make it back to her car.

"Innocent people in this situation got hurt for no reason," Thomas said.

Ennis' mom said she received a phone call from someone on the ambulance with her daughter telling her she needed to go to Grady Memorial Hospital.

"I was alarmed that there was a shooting at her school," Emily said.

She said that once she was at the hospital, spoke to doctors and saw Erin, she was OK.

Shooting near Clark Atlanta University

RELATED: 'I did what I had to do': Clark Atlanta student recalls helping woman injured in AUC shooting

On the scene, Ambrose Haskin rendered aid to Spencer as his friend was on the phone, calling for help.

"I just made sure there was more pressure on her chest, held her back so she wouldn't fall over," Haskin said. "Talking to her, talking about her major, made sure she knew she was going to be OK."

Officers still need help finding those responsible for the gunfire.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People with information leading to arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward.

Photos: Victims of Clark Atlanta University shooting

RELATED:

Kia Thomas, star volleyball player shot at Clark Atlanta, speaks on moving forward

'Our faith prevents us from living in fear': Mother of Clark Atlanta shooting victim Erin Ennis speaks

'It was instinctual' | Student jumps into action to hold pressure to victim's bullet wound after Clark Atlanta University shooting

Video shows suspect in quadruple shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus