Griffin-Spalding County School System begins weekly COVID reports; 5 employees test positive for virus

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — In order to maintain transparency, the Griffin-Spalding County School System is releasing a weekly report of its COVID-19 data.

The 2020-2021 school year began on August 17 for their district with all students learning remotely. The district said since they are currently doing virtual instruction, they don't have any student data to report.

The report does indicate, however, that as of August 27, five employees have a current positive COVID-19 test; 18 employees have quarantined for possible exposure.

The district said these updates will be released every Thursday.

Many Georgia school districts have been in the spotlight recently, some schools having to temporarily close due to the amount students and staff that have tested positive for the virus of exposed others to it, forcing them into quarantine.

