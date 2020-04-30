x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Kemp extends shelter in place for medically fragile and elderly

The Georgia Department of Health announced 399 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extended a statewide shelter in place for the medically fragile and elderly until June 12 with an executive order on Thursday. Scroll to read more.

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of Noon, there are 26,033 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,107 deaths reported. Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Gov. Kemp extends shelter in place for some Georgians

Gov. Kemp officially extended public health state of emergency and a shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile and elderly until June 12.

He also extended an executive order outlining special protocalls for nursing homes and senior living facilities and another order authorizing the National Guard to assist in the COVID-19 response.

Confirmed cases top 26K and 1.1K deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of Noon, there are 26,033 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,107 deaths reported*. This is up from the 25,634 confirmed cases and 1,095 deaths that they announced on Wednesday evening.

Of the 26,033 confirmed cases, 2799 are in Fulton, 1994 are in DeKalb, 1499 are in Dougherty, 1585 are in Cobb and 1766 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,110 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2799    118
DeKalb    1994    46
Gwinnett    1766    55
Cobb    1585    89
Dougherty    1499    119
Hall    1289    20
Non-Georgia Resident    1052    14
Clayton    697    27
Henry    501    12
Unknown    464    0
Cherokee    457    11
Richmond    398    14
Sumter    377    28
Carroll    350    14
Lee    315    20
Douglas    311    11
Bartow    310    30
Mitchell    305    30
Bibb    303    10
Muscogee    302    7
Forsyth    292    9
Habersham    252    7
Chatham    223    9
Houston    220    13
Upson    215    17
Early    214    21
Baldwin    211    8
Spalding    208    9
Coweta    195    4
Newton    193    7
Rockdale    184    6
Colquitt    181    6
Fayette    180    10
Thomas    180    19
Terrell    178    19
Paulding    176    8
Crisp    163    3
Randolph    159    19
Columbia    157    4
Lowndes    153    4
Worth    150    10
Troup    148    4
Clarke    147    13
Floyd    139    11
Butts    138    5
Barrow    131    4
Coffee    129    7
Dooly    124    9
Walton    123    3
Ware    118    10
Tift    114    5
Whitfield    96    4
Calhoun    95    4
Gordon    92    12
Jackson    89    1
Wilcox    88    9
Burke    84    3
Decatur    82    1
Macon    74    3
Stephens    73    1
Appling    67    6
Gilmer    67    0
Turner    67    8
Grady    63    3
Walker    61    0
Dawson    60    1
Oconee    60    0
Harris    59    2
White    59    0
Polk    57    0
Brooks    56    6
Laurens    56    1
Glynn    55    1
Pierce    55    3
Greene    54    2
Meriwether    54    1
Bryan    51    2
Oglethorpe    49    3
Catoosa    46    0
McDuffie    45    4
Peach    45    2
Johnson    43    2
Marion    42    1
Hancock    41    1
Lumpkin    40    2
Pike    40    2
Putnam    38    5
Washington    38    1
Bulloch    37    2
Lamar    37    2
Liberty    36    0
Wilkinson    35    2
Effingham    34    1
Union    33    1
Camden    32    1
Miller    31    0
Murray    31    0
Toombs    31    3
Seminole    30    2
Fannin    28    1
Haralson    28    1
Jones    28    0
Morgan    28    0
Pulaski    27    1
Pickens    26    2
Ben Hill    25    0
Dodge    25    1
Talbot    25    1
Telfair    25    0
Madison    24    1
Stewart    24    0
Wilkes    24    0
Baker    23    2
Banks    23    0
Elbert    23    0
Monroe    23    3
Bacon    22    1
Brantley    22    2
Cook    22    1
Jasper    22    0
Clay    21    2
Emanuel    21    0
Towns    21    1
Berrien    18    0
Franklin    17    1
Taylor    17    2
Chattooga    16    2
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Crawford    15    0
Irwin    15    1
Jeff Davis    15    1
Screven    15    1
Dade    14    1
Jefferson    14    1
Bleckley    13    0
Chattahoochee    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Rabun    12    0
Warren    12    0
Wayne    12    0
Hart    10    0
Tattnall    10    0
Webster    10    2
Heard    9    1
Charlton    8    0
Clinch    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Twiggs    8    0
Atkinson    7    1
Candler    7    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    4    0
Long    4    0
McIntosh    4    0
Quitman    4    1
Wheeler    4    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    0    0

Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests

The Arthur Blank Foundation announced they are partnering with LA-based CORE Response to conduct COVID-19 testing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

They said the plan is for testing to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future. 

The preference is for people to pre-register, but they will also have walk-up registration on site. There is no cost to be tested.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Atlanta

The U.S. Navy's, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force's, the Thunderbirds, will honor front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the city on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes.

They said that residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event.

FULL STORY: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Atlanta on Saturday | What you need to know

Things to know this morning 

  • Returning to classrooms this fall remains a possibility for Fulton County students
  • VA still using a controversial drug on Georgia veterans with COVID-19 despite FDA warning
  • Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms 9 employees have COVID-19
  • Georgia front-line workers able to utilize a N95 mask up to 20 times - here's how
  • Recent studies point to obesity as a risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • Appointments still available for testing on Friday in Conyers
  • Atlanta-based UPS expands 'drone airline' route to deliver prescriptions
  • Douglasville to reopen some facilities
  • Rescheduled Atlanta NASCAR race confirmed for June 7
  • Fulton County ramps up coronavirus testing with neighborhood walk-up testing

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information. 

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

