Roswell, acknowledging it 'may not be more stringent' than Kemp's order, strongly encourages masks

A number of cities are defying Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order which by law limits their ability to impose mask requirements.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell's mayor, Lori Henry, issued an executive order on Wednesday strongly encouraging those in the public to wear a mask.

The order, which included a list of mandates, stopped short, however, of joining the growing list of cities that are defying Gov. Brian Kemp's state executive order, acknowledging that the city ordinance "may not be more stringent" than what's been outlined by the governor's office.

Kemp's resistance to imposing a statewide mask mandate is opening up a fissure among localities. Some cities - soon including, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta - are simply going ahead with mask mandates anyway.

So far Savannah, East Point, Doraville, and Athens-Clarke County are among those who have instituted such orders.

Roswell, however, remained in line with Kemp's order.

"While acknowledging that the City of Roswell may not be more stringent than Governor Kemp's Executive Order, all citizens and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when outside of their homes or place of residence," Mayor Henry's news release said.

The city order also mirrored other provisions of the governor's regulations - including no gatherings of more than 50 people if the gathering cannot distance everyone six feet apart, and no new special event permits or rental of city facilities will be allowed (with the exception of the cultural arts center.)