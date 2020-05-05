Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases rise as public eases social distancing, testing increases

Officials are stressing the need for continued social distancing as crowds begin to gather again.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 29,560 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,258 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,258 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. That is an increase of 47 newly reported deaths in the last 24 hours. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.4. Over the last 24 hour period, the new seven-day average is 32.3 newly reported deaths.

There have been 29,598 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. That is an increase of 421 in the last 24 hours. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly reported cases was 773.2. Over the last 24 hour period, the new seven-day average is 697.9 newly confirmed cases.

There have been 5,591 total patients hospitalized in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. The Department of Public Health does not track daily changes. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency tracked the daily total hospitalizations up until April 30. That day there were 5,129 total hospitalizations, making for an increase in the last five days of 462, or 92.4 per day

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began changing its report to current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the the most report on May 4, there were 1,377 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 30.75 fewer current patients per day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

19 testing sites added in past 11 days

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state now has 66 active COVID-19 specimen collection sites across the state. Officials added nineteen sites in the past eleven days, including one-day-only sites, with plans to open additional sites in the coming days.

"Expanded testing remains one of our top priorities to continue the process of safely reopening our state. I am calling on all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms or who fear that they have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact their medical provider or local public health officials to schedule an appointment for testing," Gov. Kemp said.

For a complete list of testing sites, hours and requirements, click here.

Latest numbers show more than 200,00 tests performed

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 29,560 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,258 deaths reported. This is up from the 29,437 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 29,560 confirmed cases, 3,069 are in Fulton, 2,259 are in DeKalb, 2,068 are in Gwinnett, 1,856 are in Cobb and 1,793 are in Hall. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,574 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATH

Fulton 3069 129

DeKalb 2259 58

Gwinnett 2068 69

Cobb 1856 101

Hall 1793 23

Dougherty 1544 126

Non-Georgia Resident 1066 18

Clayton 804 32

Unknown 712 3

Henry 527 14

Cherokee 509 14

Richmond 425 15

Sumter 390 29

Carroll 383 15

Habersham 356 9

Douglas 351 11

Bibb 349 12

Bartow 345 31

Forsyth 344 10

Muscogee 334 8

Lee 330 20

Mitchell 329 33

Houston 263 14

Chatham 257 10

Coweta 243 4

Baldwin 241 9

Upson 241 21

Early 221 24

Spalding 218 11

Newton 215 8

Paulding 208 9

Rockdale 199 6

Thomas 199 20

Colquitt 192 9

Terrell 189 21

Fayette 185 10

Barrow 169 5

Crisp 169 4

Worth 169 11

Columbia 168 4

Randolph 163 19

Lowndes 162 4

Clarke 161 13

Troup 160 5

Butts 152 17

Floyd 150 11

Coffee 149 7

Walton 136 5

Ware 135 12

Dooly 133 12

Tift 133 5

Whitfield 128 6

Gordon 116 13

Jackson 110 2

Calhoun 107 4

Decatur 95 1

Wilcox 90 10

Stephens 89 1

Burke 88 3

Macon 81 3

White 80 1

Gilmer 78 0

Appling 74 7

Turner 69 10

Lumpkin 68 2

Dawson 67 1

Laurens 67 1

Hancock 65 2

Oconee 65 0

Grady 63 3

Johnson 63 2

Brooks 61 7

Walker 61 0

Polk 60 0

Harris 59 2

Peach 59 2

Glynn 58 1

Greene 57 5

Bryan 56 4

Meriwether 56 1

Pierce 53 3

Catoosa 51 0

Oglethorpe 50 3

McDuffie 47 4

Putnam 47 5

Bulloch 43 2

Washington 43 1

Pike 40 2

Lamar 39 1

Effingham 37 1

Liberty 37 0

Marion 37 1

Wilkinson 36 2

Murray 34 1

Toombs 34 3

Camden 33 1

Pulaski 33 1

Fannin 32 1

Miller 32 0

Union 32 1

Elbert 31 0

Seminole 31 2

Dodge 30 1

Banks 29 0

Ben Hill 29 0

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Monroe 29 4

Morgan 29 0

Pickens 29 2

Bacon 28 1

Cook 28 1

Telfair 28 0

Baker 26 2

Madison 26 1

Clay 25 3

Jasper 25 0

Stewart 25 0

Talbot 25 1

Wilkes 25 0

Franklin 23 1

Brantley 22 2

Emanuel 22 0

Jeff Davis 22 1

Bleckley 21 0

Towns 20 1

Crawford 18 0

Irwin 18 1

Taylor 18 2

Berrien 17 0

Jenkins 17 1

Dade 16 1

Schley 16 1

Screven 16 1

Chattooga 15 2

Jefferson 15 1

Charlton 13 0

Chattahoochee 13 0

Heard 13 1

Rabun 13 1

Warren 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Atkinson 12 1

Hart 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Lanier 10 1

Webster 10 2

Clinch 9 0

Tattnall 9 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Quitman 6 1

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Wheeler 5 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 1 0

Testing to return to Infinite Energy Center

On Friday, May 8, the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Infinite Energy Center in Duluth for COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are required and available by calling 770-513-5631.

Testing is available for everyone, regardless of whether you currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, a referral from a doctor is not necessary.

Governor to tour Albany medical setup

Gov. Brian Kemp will be in south Georgia today, touring a temporary medical pod that has been set up at the Phoebe North campus of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

Albany has seen one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state, and the Phoebe Putney system in the area has been highly impacted. According to a release, the temporary pod will have 24 beds available "to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients."

Gov. Kemp will be at the facility at 9:30 a.m.

Dave & Buster's opens back up

The food, drink and games venue says it has "re-opened its doors in Marietta in compliance with local government guidelines along with amped up safety and cleaning guidelines."

The chain says a full list of the safety measures can be found at its website.

Things to know on Tuesday morning

As crowds were seen around Atlanta over the weekend, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a message to those who think the pandemic has passed.

Georgia's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey emphasized the importance of masks and social distancing, as well.

Those warnings came on the same day shoppers lined up to return to Lenox Square mall.

Georgia schools, meanwhile, are bracing for potential budget cuts arising out of the pandemic.