Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases rise as public eases social distancing, testing increases

Officials are stressing the need for continued social distancing as crowds begin to gather again.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 29,560 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,258 deaths reported. Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • There have been 1,258 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. That is an increase of 47 newly reported deaths in the last 24 hours. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.4. Over the last 24 hour period, the new seven-day average is 32.3 newly reported deaths.
  • There have been 29,598 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. That is an increase of 421 in the last 24 hours. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly reported cases was 773.2. Over the last 24 hour period, the new seven-day average is 697.9 newly confirmed cases.
  • There have been 5,591 total patients hospitalized in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. The Department of Public Health does not track daily changes. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency tracked the daily total hospitalizations up until April 30. That day there were 5,129 total hospitalizations, making for an increase in the last five days of 462, or 92.4 per day
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began changing its report to current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the the most report on May 4, there were 1,377 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 30.75 fewer current patients per day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 

19 testing sites added in past 11 days

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state now has 66 active COVID-19 specimen collection sites across the state. Officials added nineteen sites in the past eleven days, including one-day-only sites, with plans to open additional sites in the coming days.

"Expanded testing remains one of our top priorities to continue the process of safely reopening our state. I am calling on all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms or who fear that they have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact their medical provider or local public health officials to schedule an appointment for testing," Gov. Kemp said. 

For a complete list of testing sites, hours and requirements, click here

Latest numbers show more than 200,00 tests performed

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 29,560 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,258 deaths reported. This is up from the 29,437 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 29,560 confirmed cases, 3,069 are in Fulton, 2,259 are in DeKalb, 2,068 are in Gwinnett, 1,856 are in Cobb and 1,793 are in Hall. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,574 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATH

Fulton    3069    129
DeKalb    2259    58
Gwinnett    2068    69
Cobb    1856    101
Hall    1793    23
Dougherty    1544    126
Non-Georgia Resident    1066    18
Clayton    804    32
Unknown    712    3
Henry    527    14
Cherokee    509    14
Richmond    425    15
Sumter    390    29
Carroll    383    15
Habersham    356    9
Douglas    351    11
Bibb    349    12
Bartow    345    31
Forsyth    344    10
Muscogee    334    8
Lee    330    20
Mitchell    329    33
Houston    263    14
Chatham    257    10
Coweta    243    4
Baldwin    241    9
Upson    241    21
Early    221    24
Spalding    218    11
Newton    215    8
Paulding    208    9
Rockdale    199    6
Thomas    199    20
Colquitt    192    9
Terrell    189    21
Fayette    185    10
Barrow    169    5
Crisp    169    4
Worth    169    11
Columbia    168    4
Randolph    163    19
Lowndes    162    4
Clarke    161    13
Troup    160    5
Butts    152    17
Floyd    150    11
Coffee    149    7
Walton    136    5
Ware    135    12
Dooly    133    12
Tift    133    5
Whitfield    128    6
Gordon    116    13
Jackson    110    2
Calhoun    107    4
Decatur    95    1
Wilcox    90    10
Stephens    89    1
Burke    88    3
Macon    81    3
White    80    1
Gilmer    78    0
Appling    74    7
Turner    69    10
Lumpkin    68    2
Dawson    67    1
Laurens    67    1
Hancock    65    2
Oconee    65    0
Grady    63    3
Johnson    63    2
Brooks    61    7
Walker    61    0
Polk    60    0
Harris    59    2
Peach    59    2
Glynn    58    1
Greene    57    5
Bryan    56    4
Meriwether    56    1
Pierce    53    3
Catoosa    51    0
Oglethorpe    50    3
McDuffie    47    4
Putnam    47    5
Bulloch    43    2
Washington    43    1
Pike    40    2
Lamar    39    1
Effingham    37    1
Liberty    37    0
Marion    37    1
Wilkinson    36    2
Murray    34    1
Toombs    34    3
Camden    33    1
Pulaski    33    1
Fannin    32    1
Miller    32    0
Union    32    1
Elbert    31    0
Seminole    31    2
Dodge    30    1
Banks    29    0
Ben Hill    29    0
Haralson    29    1
Jones    29    0
Monroe    29    4
Morgan    29    0
Pickens    29    2
Bacon    28    1
Cook    28    1
Telfair    28    0
Baker    26    2
Madison    26    1
Clay    25    3
Jasper    25    0
Stewart    25    0
Talbot    25    1
Wilkes    25    0
Franklin    23    1
Brantley    22    2
Emanuel    22    0
Jeff Davis    22    1
Bleckley    21    0
Towns    20    1
Crawford    18    0
Irwin    18    1
Taylor    18    2
Berrien    17    0
Jenkins    17    1
Dade    16    1
Schley    16    1
Screven    16    1
Chattooga    15    2
Jefferson    15    1
Charlton    13    0
Chattahoochee    13    0
Heard    13    1
Rabun    13    1
Warren    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Atkinson    12    1
Hart    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Lanier    10    1
Webster    10    2
Clinch    9    0
Tattnall    9    0
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
McIntosh    6    0
Quitman    6    1
Echols    5    0
Evans    5    0
Long    5    0
Wheeler    5    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    1    0

Testing to return to Infinite Energy Center

On Friday, May 8, the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Infinite Energy Center in Duluth for COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are required and available by calling 770-513-5631.

Testing is available for everyone, regardless of whether you currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. 

While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, a referral from a doctor is not necessary.

Governor to tour Albany medical setup

Gov. Brian Kemp will be in south Georgia today, touring a temporary medical pod that has been set up at the Phoebe North campus of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

Albany has seen one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state, and the Phoebe Putney system in the area has been highly impacted. According to a release, the temporary pod will have 24 beds available "to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients."

Gov. Kemp will be at the facility at 9:30 a.m.

Dave & Buster's opens back up

The food, drink and games venue says it has "re-opened its doors in Marietta in compliance with local government guidelines along with amped up safety and cleaning guidelines."

The chain says a full list of the safety measures can be found at its website.

Things to know on Tuesday morning

  • As crowds were seen around Atlanta over the weekend, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a message to those who think the pandemic has passed.
  • Georgia's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey emphasized the importance of masks and social distancing, as well.
  • Those warnings came on the same day shoppers lined up to return to Lenox Square mall.
  • Georgia schools, meanwhile, are bracing for potential budget cuts arising out of the pandemic.

