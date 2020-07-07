Atlanta Police giving update in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl over holiday weekend

The department reported the development in the case Tuesday afternoon, just days after Secoriea Turner died.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they have obtained new video related to the tragic shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The department reported the development in the case Tuesday afternoon, just days after Secoriea Turner died.

Police said the little girl was riding in the car with her family around 9:50 that night when they exited I-75/85 at University Avenue. Police said they were trying to turn into the parking lot of a business off Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of who had blocked off the entrance.

Police said someone in the group fired at the car, hitting it multiple times. One of those bullets hit 8-year-old Turner. Family rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

At this time, police are still investigating the case. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that helps lead to an arrest.