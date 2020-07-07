x
Atlanta Police giving update in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl over holiday weekend

The department reported the development in the case Tuesday afternoon, just days after Secoriea Turner died.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they have obtained new video related to the tragic shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

Police said the little girl was riding in the car with her family around 9:50 that night when they exited I-75/85 at University Avenue. Police said they were trying to turn into the parking lot of a business off Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of who had blocked off the entrance. 

Police said someone in the group fired at the car, hitting it multiple times. One of those bullets hit 8-year-old Turner. Family rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Credit: Provided by Atlanta Police Department
Secoriea Turner

At this time, police are still investigating the case. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that helps lead to an arrest.

