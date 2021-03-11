Kasim Reed thanks Atlanta, concedes in race to become Mayor again

Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens will face each other in a runoff on Nov. 30.

ATLANTA — Kasim Reed conceded Thursday afternoon in his effort to become Atlanta Mayor for a second time.

He congratulated both City Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens as those two will face off in a Nov. 30 runoff.

“When I declared my candidacy for Mayor in June, I had one goal: to restore safety in every neighborhood across our city," Reed said in a prepared statement. "Like many others, I witnessed the tapestry of diverse communities that make up our city be torn apart by surging levels of violent crime. I ran to ensure that our city could restore its reputation as the economic and cultural engine of the Southeast, where opportunity thrives and everyone has a shot at realizing their dreams. A city where every voice is heard and where everyone feels safe, no matter their zip code."

Reed went on to thank his supporters and those who believed in his vision.

"Although my campaign was unsuccessful, I still believe our city’s future is brightest as one that is united," he said.

Reed finished with 21,541 votes, putting him in third place behind Dickens by just 612 votes. Moore had 39,202 total votes, finishing with 41 percent of the overall vote.

Although Reed did not endorse any of the two remaining candidates, he said he "will continue to work on behalf of the city that I love to ensure that we remain that shining city on a hill."

"Thank you, Atlanta," he added.

Reed had significant organizational and name-recognition advantages at the outset of the race, and won a crucial police union endorsement.

But he also faced questions during the campaign about a federal inquiry into campaign spending his lawyers said has closed without charges, as well as a bribery scandal dating back to his time as mayor and indictments that followed several of the officials who served in his administration.

He was criticized during the campaign by the Atlanta NAACP as "not a good mayor for Black neighborhoods" when he was mayor, from 2010-18.

Reed was challenged for allegedly preferencing developers and failing to emphasize affordable housing or negotiate development deals favorably for Black neighborhoods.