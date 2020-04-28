x
Coronavirus in Georgia | State nears 25,000 cases

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health reported Tuesday evening confirmed cases of the virus had reached 24,844 with 1,036 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

State confirms 24,844 cases and 1,036 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of the 7 p.m. update, there are 24,844 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,036 deaths reported. This is up from the 24,225 confirmed cases they announced on Monday evening. 

The department reported 1,038 deaths on Monday night. 11Alive has checked with the GaDPH for clarification on the apparent discrepancy. 

Of the 24,844 confirmed cases, 2720 are in Fulton, 1885 are in DeKalb, 1491 are in Dougherty, 1514 are in Cobb and 1600 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,896 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today 

   

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2720    108        
DeKalb    1885    43        
Gwinnett    1600    54        
Cobb    1514    81        
Dougherty    1491    118        
Hall    1177    16        
Clayton    667    24        
Unknown    615    2        
Henry    484    11        
Cherokee    430    11        
Richmond    382    14        
Sumter    370    26        
Carroll    333    13        
Lee    313    19        
Bartow    298    30        
Douglas    298    11        
Mitchell    293    29        
Muscogee    291    6        
Forsyth    284    9        
Bibb    269    8        
Houston    218    13        
Chatham    212    7        
Habersham    212    7        
Upson    207    17        
Baldwin    202    6        
Early    201    15        
Spalding    198    8        
Coweta    191    4        
Newton    181    7        
Colquitt    179    6      
Thomas    173    17        
Rockdale    172    6        
Fayette    171    9        
Paulding    171    7        
Terrell    170    18        
Crisp    159    3        
Randolph    156    19        
Columbia    147    3        
Lowndes    146    4        
Worth    144    8        
Clarke    142    13        
Troup    141    4        
Floyd    134    11        
Butts    129    3        
Barrow    123    4        
Coffee    121    4        
Dooly    119    8        
Ware    112    9        
Walton    110    3        
Tift    97    5        
Wilcox    89    8        
Calhoun    87    4        
Gordon    85    12        
Jackson   78    1        
Macon    75    3        
Whitfield    75    4        
Burke    74    3        
Stephens    71    1        
Decatur    66    1        
Turner    66    8        
Appling    65    5        
Dawson    58    1        
Grady    58    1        
Oconee    58    0        
Walker    58    0        
Harris    57    2        
White    56    0        
Glynn    55    1        
Laurens    54    1        
Pierce    54    3        
Gilmer    53    0        
Meriwether    53    1        
Brooks    52    6        
Greene    52    2        
Bryan    49    2        
Polk    49    0        
Oglethorpe    48    3        
Catoosa    46    0        
McDuffie    44    4        
Peach    44    2        
Marion    40    1        
Johnson    39    2        
Pike    39    2        
Washington    38    1        
Liberty    37    0        
Lumpkin    37    1        
Putnam    37    5        
Hancock    35    1        
Lamar    35    2        
Bulloch    34    2        
Effingham    34    1        
Union    34    1        
Wilkinson    34    2        
Camden    31    1        
Seminole    30    2        
Miller    29    0        
Jones    28    0        
Toombs    28    3        
Haralson    27    1        
Fannin    26    0        
Murray    26    0        
Ben Hill    25    0        
Pulaski    25    1        
Telfair    25    0        
Dodge    24    1        
Morgan    24    0        
Madison    23    1        
Monroe    23    1        
Pickens    23    2      
Wilkes    23    0        
Bacon    22    1        
Brantley    22    2        
Talbot    22    1        
Baker    21    2        
Jasper    21    0        
Stewart   21    0        
Towns    21    1        
Clay    20    2        
Cook    20    1        
Emanuel    20    0        
Elbert    19    0        
Banks    18    0        
Berrien    18    0        
Franklin    17    0        
Taylor    17    2        
Jenkins    16    1        
Schley    16    1        
Crawford    15    0        
Irwin    15    1        
Screven    15    1        
Chattooga    14    1        
Dade    14    1        
Jeff Davis    14    1        
Jefferson    14    1        
Bleckley    12    0        
Rabun    12    1        
Warren    12    0        
Wayne    12    0        
Chattahoochee    11    0        
Lincoln    11    0        
Heard    10    1      
Webster    10    2        
Hart    9    0        
Charlton    8    0        
Clinch    8    0        
Lanier    8    1        
Tattnall    8    0        
Atkinson    7    0        
Candler    7    0        
Twiggs    7    0        
Echols    5    0        
Quitman    5    1        
Evans    4    0        
Long   4    0        
McIntosh    4    0        
Wheeler   4    0        
Treutlen   3    0        
Montgomery    2    0        
Glascock    0    0        
Taliaferro    0    0    

Area malls plan to reopen on Friday

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties, according to a report from CNBC

The news agency obtained an internal memo that said they had plans to open 49 of its malls and outlet centers starting on Friday. 

In Georgia, seven properties will open, including Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Prime Outlets, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb, the memo said.

FULL STORY: Area malls, including Lenox Square, Phipps and Mall of Georgia plan to reopen on Friday

Six Flags donates 2,000 super hero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

With today being National Super Hero Day, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water donated 2,000 capes to associates at Publix and Kroger. 

Each grocery store chain received 1,000 assorted capes, featuring Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman. 

"The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other food service providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked," they said in a news release. 

State reports record testing day

Gov. Kemp said in a release that with 13,000 new tests reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the state had set a new high in its effort to increase testing.

"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," the governor said in a release. "It is clear we are making significant progress."

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said that only 992 ventilators are in use, marking the lowest day for utilization since hospitals began submitting that data to the state. He said there are 1,854 ventilators available out of 2,846 total. 

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival previously scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers are currently exploring alternative dates to hold the festival in 2020.

With 150,000 attendees typically attending our event in Piedmont Park, we thought it best to find other dates later this year,” said OCA Executive Director Camille Love. 

Things to know Tuesday morning

  • Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.
  • These are the industries allowed to open on Monday, April 27
  • Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service
  • Georgia is reopening | Here is how it compares to other states
  • Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.
  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend. 

