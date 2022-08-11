Where you can find live Georgia election results

11Alive has several different resources for you to be able to track the returns as they come in on Election Night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The 2022 election once again places Georgia front and center in the nation's politics, and there will be eyes from all over on the Peach State on Election Night.

With so many people understandably interested in the Georgia election results, 11Alive has prepared several different resources where you can track returns.

Below, review where you can find results for Georgia's elections for governor, U.S. Senate and more:

Georgia live election result resources

For a full slate of "hot races" that we'll be tracking, you can go to: 11Alive.com/elections

For the results of Georgia's governor race between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, visit here

For the results of Georgia's U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, visit here

For the results of Georgia's attorney general race between Chris Carr and Jen Jordan, visit here

For the results of Georgia's secretary of state race between Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen, visit here

For the results of Georgia's U.S. House races involving Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers; Lucy McBath and Mark Gonsalves; and Sanford Bishop Jr. and Chris West, visit here

For the results of Georgia's constitutional amendments on the ballot, visit here

For the results of Georgia's referendum questions on the ballot, visit here

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.

You can read our full mission statement online. In addition, get more election resources here at 11alive.com/vote.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE