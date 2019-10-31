Breaking Live Video

Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and North Georgia are food insecure. Join 11Alive, Publix, and The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta on Friday, December 6 for our 37th annual Can-A-Thon. Your favorite anchors and 11Alive personalities will be at collection sites across metro Atlanta, taking in your canned goods for neighbors in need.



Food insecurity is an issue in the United States, and Georgia is not immune. One in four children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that's food insecure. Parents struggle to feed their families, and rely on the help of the Salvation Army's food pantry to get by.



11Alive and the Salvation Army want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.



Join us at one of several locations across metro Atlanta to make a difference this holiday season. Canned goods collected from the drive will stay local to help families in need.