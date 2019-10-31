Breaking Live Video

×
Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and North Georgia are food insecure. Join 11Alive, Publix, and The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta on Friday, December 6 for our 37th annual Can-A-Thon. Your favorite anchors and 11Alive personalities will be at collection sites across metro Atlanta, taking in your canned goods for neighbors in need.

Food insecurity is an issue in the United States, and Georgia is not immune. One in four children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that's food insecure. Parents struggle to feed their families, and rely on the help of the Salvation Army's food pantry to get by.

11Alive and the Salvation Army want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

Join us at one of several locations across metro Atlanta to make a difference this holiday season. Canned goods collected from the drive will stay local to help families in need.
THANK YOU: Hundreds of thousands of cans collected in 37th annual Can-A-Thon
THANK YOU: Hundreds of thousands of cans collected in 37th annual Can-A-Thon
Thank you for turning to help those are in need in the metro Atlanta area!
Donate to Can-A-Thon
Join us in the fight against hunger in metro Atlanta.
#iCan: The 37th annual Can-A-Thon across metro Atlanta
Join us at one of several locations across metro Atlanta to make a difference this holiday season.
Can-A-Thon registration
Here's how to register!
Can-A-Thon locations
Can-A-Thon locations
Here's where you can deliver your cans!
Share now on social media
Help spread the word on social media and download social media tools here.
Can-A-Thon Frequently Asked Questions
Can-A-Thon Frequently Asked Questions
Here's what you want to know about the big event.
Can-A-Thon
Get information on 11Alive's annual food drive.
41 minutes ago
11Alive Can-A-Thon celebrates 37th year
The goal was to collect enough to stock the Salvation Army's 13 metro Atlanta food pantries for a year. The event collected more than 200,000 cans.
